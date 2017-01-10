Interstate 10 closed by multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At 1:45 p.m., two westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 reopened to traffic.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed, and motorists are urged to find alternate travel routes after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Vidor in Orange County. The crash occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported, near mile marker 858.

An Isuzu flatbed truck was traveling westbound in the inside lane of Interstate 10. The Isuzu began to slow down due to upcoming traffic. As the Isuzu slowed down, it was rear-ended by a Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer. The driver of the Kenworth lost control, traveled over the concrete divider into the eastbound traffic lanes and collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the Kenworth was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Isuzu received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the Ford pickup truck were pronounced deceased at the scene.

All information is preliminary and this continues to be an active crash scene.

— Texas DPS