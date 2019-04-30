Interstate shut down due to wreck

A wreck in Orange County shut down Interstate 10 after an 18-wheeler caught fire following the collision.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a reported wreck at about 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 29 at the Womack Overpass in Orange. Preliminary reports indicate a Toyota passenger vehicle and the 18-wheeler were both traveling eastbound with the commercial vehicle in the outside lane and Toyota driving in the inside lane. The driver of the Toyota made an unsafe lane change, striking the 18-wheeler and causing the tractor-trailer to veer into the right barrier. The 18-wheeler then rolled onto its side and was engulfed in flames.

Both drivers were transported to Beaumont hospitals with minor injuries and all eastbound and westbound traffic was diverted to feeder roads. There is no estimate for how long the interstate will remain closed.