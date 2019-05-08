Investigation leads to arrest of two

Following a two month investigation, the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Forcce conducted a narcotics operation that netted two arrests and 600 grams of meth.

During the investigation, an undercover inestigator posted as a narcotics dealer and worked t arrange help distribute a large amount of meth. On Thursday, May 2, the undercover met with two suspects identified as Ashilyn Martin, 30, and Kyle Kirkland, 24, both of Beaumont. The meeting took place in the parking lot of Fuel Maxx located on Highway 90 with the suspects delivering 597 grams of meth to the undercover investigator. They were arrested in the parking lot and arresting officers located an undisclosed amount of crash and a loaded gun. The suspects' vehicle was also seized.

Martin and Kirkland were booked into Jefferson County Correctional Facility. Martin was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Her bonds total $135,500. Kirkland was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. His bonds are $36,000 total.