Investigators find hundreds of grams of suspected meth

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested a man in possession of 250 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop Feb. 5, reports Detective Janois Grizzaffi.

According to information from Grizzaffi, OCSO investigators were working their assigned duties around Old Highway 90 in Vidor at approximately 1:15 a.m. when they observed a gray 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck fail to stop at a designated point at the intersection of Highway 90 and the I-10 North service road. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver kept going. Investigators followed the vehicle south on Sergeant Street where it then turned onto Orange Street. The subject vehicle next turned south on Butler Street and traveled north to Terry Road, where the vehicle drove off of the roadway and into a fence line.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Melvin Wedgeworth, a 32-year-old Vidor resident. He was not injured in the wreck. Wedgeworth was arrested for evading detention. During the arrest, investigators located approximately 250 grams of a clear crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, and marijuana inside the vehicle.

Wedgeworth was arrested for a parole warrant out of Texas Pardons and Parole, possession of a controlled substance ($75,000 bond), evading detention ($15,000 bond) and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Orange County Jail and remained there at the time of this report on bonds totaling $91,500.

A criminal database search revealed Wedgeworth is a repeat offender with multiple prior convictions for crimes including drug possession, burglary and evading police.