Investing in You Business Forum: Mobiloil Credit Union event rescheduled for Jan. 30

The original date of Mobiloil Credit Union’s Investing in You Business Forum changed due to Harvey’s untimely arrival. However, business leaders and entrepreneurs will now have a chance to start 2018 with some fresh new ideas by attending the event, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 8 a.m. – noon at the Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin St. in Beaumont. The event is free, but registration is required.

“It’s very important for us as a credit union to invest in our communities,” said Tabetha Franklin, VP of Marketing for Mobiloil Credit Union. “The business community plays a big role in our local economy, and we want to equip the leaders of those businesses with new ideas and ways of thinking about their business. We want attendees to discover the value that customer experiences and company culture can have in any business. These two areas, if executed well, will help them stand out, regardless of their industry.”

The Investing in You Business Forum provides an opportunity for people to hear from two national speakers — Jenn Lim, CEO of Delivering Happiness, and Johnny Earle, aka Johnny Cupcakes.

Johnny Cupcakes has a cult-like following for his apparel brand and has been named America’s No. 1 Young Entrepreneur by BusinessWeek. He has been recognized four years in a row for making it into the INC 500/5000 fastest growing independent companies in America, and has been featured on MTV, NPR, and in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.

Thousands of customers from around the world have the Johnny Cupcakes’ logo tattooed on themselves, and hundreds of people camp outside his fake bakeries when a new, limited-edition T-shirt design is released. Over the past decade, Johnny Cupcakes has grown to be a multi-million dollar, highly exclusive T-shirt brand driven by a community of world-wide collectors. Johnny will share his story of how he took his T-shirt brand from the trunk of his rusty car at age 19 to some of the world’s most sought-after retail locations, all with a learning disability.

“He’s even bringing his pop up shop experience to Beaumont and will have a special limited edition T-shirt design that is available only at this event, along with other merchandise,” Franklin said. “We wanted to give attendees the opportunity to see first-hand the way in which Johnny’s brand draws people to random areas by the power of a tweet or mention on social media, just to pick up the newest design for their collection. We want them to think about how they can create that kind of loyalty and belief in their own business’s product or service.”

A special encore lecture will be held at Lamar University the following day at 12:30 p.m. in the University Theatre. The event is open to the public and to all students of Lamar University.

A second Johnny Cupcakes Pop-Up Shop Experience will directly follow the lecture. A limited edition Lamar University shirt will be available only at the campus event along with other Johnny Cupcakes designs.

Lim is the CEO and CHO (Chief Happiness Officer) of Delivering Happiness, a company she co-founded with Tony Hsieh (CEO of Zappos.com), to inspire science-based happiness, passion and purpose at work, home and in everyday life. Lim has been a consultant with Zappos from its startup days in 2003 to the $2 billion business it is today. She created the Zappos Culture Book, an embodiment of how companies can use happiness as a business model to increase productivity and profitability.

Lim’s experience with Zappos, combined with her development of scientific frameworks for workplace happiness, created the evidence that happier employees = happier customers = successful companies (and meaningful lives).

Lim has traveled to over 30 countries to speak on this equation and, most importantly, share the practical ways of how this equation works. Attendees will learn that these principles apply in every organization, and that building a sustainable culture yields positive ROI and greater productivity.

Details and additional information about the event can be found at business.mobiloilcu.org.

Mobiloil Credit Union was established in 1935 and is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with $780 million in assets that currently serves more than 51,000 members in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Newton, Jasper, Chambers, Liberty and Tyler counties.

The 2016 Annual Report can be viewed on the website at www.mobiloilcu.org.