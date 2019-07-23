Jailer jailed for theft

A GEO correctional officer surrendered to Liberty County Sheriff's Office after a theft warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to investigator Shandalynn Rhame, Gallegos-Balderas is accused of stealing property belonging to inmates at the county jail where she worked for the operating company GEO since October 2018.

The sheriff's office was notified on three seeparate occasions that inmates were released from the Liberty County Jail and filed reports that some or all of their money was not returned. During the investigation, LCSO gained enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Gallegos-Balderas.

The former correctional officer stands charged with theft of property of $750 to $2,500, typically a Class A misdemeanor. The total amount Gallegos-Balderas is accused of taking is $1,478. Due to her capacity as a public servant at the time, and the fact that the money came into her possession while performing her assigned duties, the charge was enhanced to a state jail felony.

The 23-year-old, identified as Mayra Gallegos-Balderas, turned herself in on Tuesday, July 16. Since her surrender, Gallegos-Balderas has been released on a personal recognizance bond.