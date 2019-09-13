Jasper murder suspect identified

The Jasper Police Department reported 53-year-old Royce Edward Larkin is in jail in Jasper County charged in the stabbing death of a 61-year-old woman.

On Sept. 11, Jasper PD received a 911 call from a man advising that officers were needed at the Roadway Inn motel. The caller didn't provide any information as to why officers were needed, nor his identity.

Officers arrived at the Roadway inn and found Lark covered in blood, standing in the breezeway on the west side of the motel. According to department information, Larkin put his hands up and turned around for officers voluntarily and placed his hands behind his back. He told officers the blood was not his and advised that the blood was from a woman who was sitting in the driver's seat of a nearby 2019 Chrysler 300. Officers found the victim, identified as Judy McKinney Arnold, in the driver's seat with what appeared to be stabd wounds to the upper portion of her body. EMTS arrived on scene shortly after and found Arnold unresponsive. Justice of the Peace Jimmy Miller pronounced Arnold dead at the scene.

Police were told Larkin and Arnold had been dating for about 21 years but when asked, the suspect would not give details of the incident or the motive.

An autopsy was ordered and performed by the Jefferson County Medical Examiners office. According to preliminary autopsy information, Arnold suffered multiple stab wounds that punctured her lungs, leading to her death.

Larkin was officially arrained by Municipal Judge Robert Jackson and charged with murder. The judge placed a $1 million bond.