Jasper resident behind bars on drugs and weapons charges

A Jasper resident is behind bars on drugs and weapons charges after police detectives investigating reports of narcotics distribution searched his house and dicovered several illegal drugs, money and at least one firearm in the preoviously convicted felon's possession, reports Lt. G.W. Foster of the Jasper Police Department.

According to Foster, narcotics investigators went to 35-year-old Christopher John Kyles' residence in the 200 block of West Othello in Jasper on the afternoon of Dec. 18. Upon arrival to the residence, the officers detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from within the home. Investigators requested consent to search, but Kyles refused. Officers then requested and received a search warrant from District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker. While exeucting the search warrant, investigators reportedly discovered "several different types of narcotics, currency and paraphernalia," which were seized by police. Kyles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (PG2), a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance (PG1), a second-degree felony; possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance (PG4), a third-degree felony. The charges are enhanced because the residence in located in a drug-free zone.

Foster reports that the investigation is ongoing and further charges could be forthcoming.

Christopher Kyles was convicted of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child for an attack on a 14-year-old girl in 2002. He is a registered sex offender, and DPS indicated his driver's license lists his last name as Kyle rather than Kyles.