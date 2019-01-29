Jasper woman sentenced for child pornography

Janel Saphire Trahan, 33, of Jasper was sentenced to 320 months in federal prison on Jan. 23 for producing and distributing child pornography.

According to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Trahan pleaded guilty on Sept. 13, 2018, to the charges against her.

Information presented in court on Jan. 13, 2018, showed Trahan photographed herself performing oral sex on a 2-year-old female and sent it to her husband. On. Jan. 14, 2018, she sent the photo in a private group chat using a mobile instant messaging application. Trahan was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 7, 2018.

The case was investigated by HSI-ICE, the Beaumont Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Tortorice.