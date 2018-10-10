JCSO asks for help identifying suspects

Two unidentified males stole a welding machine from a Beaumont property on Friday, Sept. 21.

According to a statement from Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, the two suspects committed the burglary of a building in the 2500 block of Westpine Road in Beaumont. Both suspects were seen on surveillance cameras walking up to the residence checking to see if anyone was home and checking to see if the doors were unlocked. The suspects were seen driving a full size white SUV. The suspects stole a welding machine from a storage building on the back of the property.

Anyone with information can call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 835-8411 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 835-8477.