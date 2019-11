The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Fall community meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, St. Martin DePorres Mission, 7467 Boyt Road.

The event will include a discussion on personal safety, shopping safety, holiday safety and auto burglary safety tips. There will also be a question and answer session.

A second iteration of the meeting will be held at 6:30 on Nov. 18, at The Cowboy Church on the Rock, 13803 US 90.