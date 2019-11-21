JCSO looking for fugitive sex offenders

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Felony Fugitive Warrant Division is currently searching for two sex offenders.

Deputies are searching for 55-year-old John Allen Hall of Beaumont, who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, nd 44-year-old Brian Edward Hawley also of Beaumont, who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child, as well as two counts of indecency with a child.

Anyone with information to their location is asked to contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).