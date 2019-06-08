JCSO makes arrest following tip

The Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force made an arrest on June 5 following an anonymous tip.

After receiving the tip, members of the task force conducted a traffic stop on the reported vehicle. Further investigation during the traffic stopped proved the driver was found to be in possession of narcotics.

The driver was identified as James Vosburgh, 53, of China. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and trasnferred to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office encourages citizens in the future to remain vigilant and to immediately report criminal activities observed within the community.