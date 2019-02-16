JCSO officer indicted

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a correctional officer working for Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) on Thursday, Feb. 14, for violating the civil rights of an inmate.

According to information from JCSO, Justin Deshaun Allison, 36, engaged in improper sexual activity based on allegations investigated by the sheriff's office. In November 2018, information received by the jail administration indicated a possible inappropriate relationship between the officer and a female inmate. An investigation was conducted by JCSO immediately upon receipt of the information and was deemed credible.

The results of the investigation were given to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, which presented the case to the grand jury, resulting in the indictment. Allison has been employed with JCSO for two years and sheriff's office information says he was suspended upon the initial allegation and will remain suspended until the internal investigation or criminal prosecution is completed.