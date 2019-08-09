JCSO reminds residents of school bus laws

Southeast Texas schools will be resuming in the coming weeks. This means that school buses will again be delivering precious cargo to and from those schools.

According to Texas law, drivers must stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or turns on their flashing red lights. When a school bus is stopped, drivers must come to a complete stop on all lanes in both traveling directions; this is with the exception of a road with a raised median or barrier.

The Passing Texas School Bus Fine Increase for a first offense will be from $1,000 to $1,250 for those caught disregarding the law - a 25 percent increase. Any driver who violates the law more than once will not only face the fine increase but also a suspension of their license for up to six months.