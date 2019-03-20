JCSO searching for agg robbery suspect
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported the Hamshire Quick Mart located at Highway 73 and Englin Road was robbed on Monday, March 18, at about 3:20 p.m.
According to information from JCSO, a masked white male entered the store wearing a light gray hoodie with a black zipper, dark camo lower face covering, gloves, dark pants and black shoes. The suspect used a semiautomatic handgun to commit the crime.
After robbing the store, the suspect walked to a car parked across Highway 73 and fled the scene. He was followed by a citizen. The vehicle was described as a white Hyundai missing the back bumper with a lime green "I love Philpott" paper tag on the rear of the vehicle. It was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Interstate 10 in Chambers County.
Anyone with information about the aggravated robbery is urged to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.