Jefferson County deputies are currently searching the Taylor Bayou area for Donald Ray Goodman, 54.

Goodman's truck was found abandoned on Highway 73 at the Taylor Bayou bridge. He last spoke to family the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 23 before leaving for work. Goodman never arrived to his place of employment.

Anyone who has seen Goodman since he went missing or knows his location is asked to call JCSO at (409) 835-8411.