JCSO surveillance results in drug charges for two

Following a day-long surveillance of suspected drug traffickers on Wednesday, Jan. 23, law enforcement officials apprehended two Southeast Texas men. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office task force deputies and ATF agents tracked two suspects as they went from Port Arthur, to Houston, then back to Jefferson County.

JCSO deputies stopped the pair on Highway 73 and Wilber Road near Winnie. The occupants, identified as Chester Barber, 61, of Texas City, who JCSO says is a confirmed Mexican Mafia gang member, and Joey Wilson, 37, of Port Arthur, were arrested for outstanding warrants. Barber was wanted on a parole violation, while Wilson had traffic warrants.

JCSO deputies and ATF agents searched the vehicle which resulted in the discovery of two ounces of heroin and 6.6 grams of China White Heroin - a synthetic version of Fentanyl.

Barber and Wilson were booked into Jefferson County Correctional Facility for their warrants and two additional counts of possession of a controlled substance.