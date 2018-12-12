Jefferson County commissioners seek community input in recovery program

Jefferson County commissioners are seeking public input relating to funds for a home buyout/acquisition program for property owners who had damage from Hurricane Harvey.

The county has been alloted approximately $2.5 million for the program. Under General Land Office guidelines, the program has allowed for two options: allow the county to purchase the property according to a pre-storm fair market value, or under the acquisition portion of the program, allow the county to purchase homes for their post-Harvey values.

The difference between the buyout versus acquisition programs come down to the responsibilities that would fall onto the county following the transaction. According to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, under the buyout regulations, the county would be responsible for maintaining the property, which commissioners noted would add to the taxpayer burden. If homes are purchased as an acquisition, the ccounty would have the option to sell the property under the condition that no structure be erected that could impede waterflow, such as privacy fencing.

During their discussion, commissioners stated there has been very little input received from their precincts relating to the possibility of acquisitions versus buyouts. Due to the lack of response, commissioners have tabled the matter in hopes that residents will reach out to their commissioners.

Property owners interested in the program should call (409) 835-8442.