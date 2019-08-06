Jefferson County Go Texan names new leader

Aug. 1, Jefferson County Go Texan, in conjunction with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, announced the appointment of a new Ambassador for Jefferson County Go Texan.

Ambassador Clint Burges, a native of Lufkin, “has been instrumental within the committee, focusing on public relations, social media, brand recognition and awareness for the last four years,” a release from Go Texan reads. “He is no stranger to agriculture and the East Texas region. He comes from a long line of cattlemen. In fact, the family founded Burges Quality Meats. Headquartered in Lufkin, it was one of the largest packing plants in East Texas. In high school, Burges was the youngest person to receive a Texas Department of Agriculture Nursery and Floral license.

“To say I’m excited is an understatement,” Burges says. “I’m ready to give back what Jefferson County and the Golden Triangle gave me when I came here 14-plus years ago.”

Burges recently served 12 years at Lamar University in Beaumont as Director of Video Operations. He recently switched careers to work for Nevco Sports, one of the largest scoring and display companies in the United States.

While Burges knows the area, he’s ready to reach out to all of Jefferson County to educate the communities about Jefferson County Go Texan.

“We give out $60,000-plus per year in Jefferson County alone,” said Burges. “We want to see that number go up while providing as many youth as we can the opportunity to achieve an educational endeavor.”

Since the 1970s, Jefferson County Go Texan has dispersed more than $550,000 in committed scholarships and assisted more than 228 students within Jefferson County. This year, the committee presented more than $62,000 to the local youth of Jefferson County.

“It’s all about the kids in my book,” said Burges. “From educational seminars to scholarships, we’re here to help the youth of Jefferson County in any way possible.”