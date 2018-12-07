Jefferson County man sentenced to 20 years following probation violations

District Attorney Bob Wortham announced Friday, Dec. 7, Robert Nathan Darkins, IV was sentenced by Judge John Stevens to 10 years in prison for violations of his probations for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. In 2016, Darkins was sentenced by a jury to 10 years in prison probated for 10 years for the death of Tiesha Lewis and injuries caused to a fellow passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

During the probation revocation hearing, Darkins pled that he used marijuana while on probation. Judge Stevens sentenced Darkins to 10 years in prison on each case and ordered the sentences to run consecutively. Consecutive sentences mean Darkins must become eligible for parole on the first case before he begins receiving credit towards his sentenced time in the second case. He is not eligible for parole on each case until the actual time served, without any good time credit, equals one-half of the sentence.

This case was originally investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mike Laird.

Prosecutor Mike Laird stated, “This is sad. A jury gave him a rare opportunity due to the victim’s mother asking for leniency. He wasted that opportunity."