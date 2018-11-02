Jefferson County reclaiming beach washed away by storms

mong Southeast Texas losses to storms devastating the Gulf Coast, many of Jefferson County’s beaches and protective sand dune barriers have been costly casualties. Thanks to public and private support, however, recovery is in progress.

This past week, financial backing was reconfirmed for Southeast Texas by the Texas trustees overseeing Deepwater Horizon funds, who reiterated support of $15.8 million to construct 20 miles of beach and dunes along Jefferson County’s Gulf of Mexico coast. The Texas Trustee Implementation Group (TIG) reports that the funding represents approximately one-third of the entire project cost.

“Texas TIG will partner with other funding sources to complete the construction implementation, monitoring, and/or planning activities,” the group reports. “This project will provide important ecological benefits by restoring lost beach and dune habitat and by helping to slow or stop marsh and land loss in McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge interior marshes.”

Jefferson County consultant Tim Richardson reports that the Salt Bayou Watershed to benefit from the funding is the State of Texas’ largest coastal marsh, playing a vital role in fish and wildlife species productivity, outdoor recreation, and hurricane storm surge protection for thousands of homes and businesses as well as nationally vital energy and national defense assets in Jefferson County.

“The McFaddin Beach and Dune grant is another milestone to completing the Salt Bayou Watershed Restoration Project which is Jefferson County’s number one priority for Deepwater Horizon restoration,” said Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick. “Two phases of the Salt Bayou project are already completed with the Keith Lake Fish Pass underwater barrier and a beach berm located behind the McFaddin Beach all the way into Chambers County.”

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service built over three miles of the McFaddin Beach and Dune system, and TIG’s grant award will help toward completing the entire 20 miles which is the last phase in the Salt Bayou Project.

“The state and federal agencies recognize the wide ranging benefits of protecting Texas’ largest coastal marsh here in Jefferson County,” Branick said, “including the nesting, breeding and feeding habitat for over 90 percent of the fish and wildlife species in the Gulf of Mexico that all use the Salt Bayou Watershed’s varied and rich habitats for part of their life cycle...

To read the full story, as well as the full edition, subscribe and read online at www.theexaminer.com/print-version or purchase The Examiner where Southeast Texas newspapers are sold.