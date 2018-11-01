Jefferson County Sheriff's Office releases trick-or-treat tips

Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office released a list of Halloween safety tips Monday, Oct. 29.

The list included tips such as wearing bright, reflective and flame retardant clothing, adults inspecting candy before ingesting, to only wear masks that have eye–holes large enough to see and mouth opening large enough to breathe easily and to never accept rides from strangers.

The Sherriff’s Office also had a tip list for parents and guardians to ensure trick-or-treaters safety. These tips include supervising children at all times, if travelling by car have children exit on the curbside and never the traffic side and to apply reflective tape on the children’s arms, legs and bags.

Finally there was a list for homeowners as well, which included asking homeowners to keep inside and outside lights on during trick-or-treat hours, only hand out wrapped or packaged candy and more. .

To read the full list of tips check Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page.