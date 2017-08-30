Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warns citizens to be wary of high water

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies and Sheriff Zena Stepens herself braved high waters Aug. 28 to assist with emergency evacuations and to check on local citizens flooded in due to the heavy rains of Tropical Storm Harvey, also warning people driving through inundated streets to be cautious of swift currents and ever-rising water.

Equipped in rain gear, Stephens and staff slogged through sections of the county that had seen the most flooding as of Monday. Tuesday, the sheriff's office was still fielding calls for help from people stranded by high waters. They have advised that residents who are in no immediate danger stay put until rain and flooding subside, or seek secure shelter if their homes are flooded and conditions permit. Anyone in need of evacuation call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (409) 835-8411.

If you have an emergency situation, call 911.

Captain Crystal Holmes commended first responders and helpful citizens.

"I should also mention the great work that Jefferson County ESD’s, Volunteer FD and citizens (who) have banded together and working very hard working to get citizens to safety," said Holmes. "It is definitely an concerted effort!"