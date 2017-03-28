Joe E. Broussard named 69th King of Neches River Festival

Hear ye, Hear ye

Joe E. Broussard has been crowned the 69th King of the Neches River Festival.

King Joe was born and raised in Beaumont and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Forest Park High School in 1980; and the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Accounting in 1984.

King Joe went on to attend Baylor Law School and joined the Law firm of Mehaffy Weber in 1988 and has been a shareholder in the firm since 1994. Joe is Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law and heads the Mehaffy Weber business department. He is a member of the Jefferson County Bar Association and the Southeast Texas Estate Planning Council. He has served by appointment on various committees to the State Bar of Texas. King Joe has been selected as a “Texas Super Lawyer” by Texas Monthly Magazine for the past 11 years and listed in the publication “Best Lawyers in America” for Trusts Estates for the past 8 years. Joe was also named as “Best Lawyers’ 2015 Beaumont Lawyer of the Year” in the area of Trusts and Estates.

King Joe has participated in many different local civic and charitable organizations including, the Southeast Texas Economic Development Foundation, Planned Giving Council for Lamar University, Rotary Club of Beaumont, and the Capitol One Bank Advisory Board. He is active in the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont, serving on the St. Anne’s Catholic Church Parish Council, and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Furthermore, Joe has served on the Executive Committee to the Three Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Southeast Texas Emergency Relief Fund, and as a Board member and Past President of the Neches River Festival.

King Joe has been married to his wife, Johnnie, Social Chairman 59, for 28 years and they have three children. Eldest daughter, Kate was NRF First Lady in Waiting in 2010. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University and will graduate from Baylor law school this month. Daughter, Beth, was crowned Queen Neches 64 in 2012 and will graduate from LSU next month with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Son, Joe V, is a sophomore at Texas A&M University studying Industrial Engineering.

King Joe’s hobbies include wakeboarding with his children on the Neches River; fishing and hunting in our local rivers, lakes and marshes; sailing; scuba diving; and snow skiing. He loves to travel with friends and family and winding down after a long day by picking a few songs on an acoustic guitar.