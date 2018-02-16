The fourth annual John French Museum Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, March 31, at 1 p.m. on the grounds of the historic John Jay French Museum. Bring your camera and take photos with the Easter Bunny, make a craft, tour the first floor of the French home, and of course, enjoy the egg hunt with three separate areas divided by age group. It promises to be a fun way to experience this Beaumont historical treasure. Tickets are $5 per person ages 4 and up, and all proceeds benefit the John Jay French Museum and its mission of promoting historical education and preservation in Beaumont.

The John French Museum is at, 3025 French Road, Beaumont.