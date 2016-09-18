Join Arbor Day Foundation and receive 10 free trees

Everyone who joins the Arbor Day Foundation in September will receive 10 free trees as part of the Trees for America program.

Everyone joining this month will receive one of the following tree packages based on their location: 10 Arizona cypress, 10 live oak or 10 mixed trees including eastern redbud, white pine, sugar maple, white flowering dogwood, pin oak, red maple, river birch, silver maple and northern red oak.

“These trees are carefully selected to yield year-round benefits, including beautiful spring flowers, cool summer shade, spectacular autumn colors, winter berries, and nesting sites for songbirds,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting between Oct. 15 and Dec. 10. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge. Easy-to-follow planting instructions are enclosed with each shipment of trees.

New members of the Arbor Day Foundation will also receive “The Tree Book,” which includes information about planting and care.

Send a $10 contribution to Ten Trees, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410, by Sept. 30, or join online at arborday.org/september.