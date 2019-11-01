JSCO Narcotics Task Force arrests two

The JCSO Narcotics Task Force received citizen complaints about narcotics being used and sold from a residence located at 4080 Diane Beaumont. The NTF began investigating the complaint and over time confirmed there was methamphetamine and heroin being used and sold there.

On Oct. 29, around 6 p.m., the NTF executed a search warrant at the residence. Upon searching the residence methamphetamine, heroin and pills were discovered and seized as evidence.

Several computers, false Identification such as Texas DL’s , ID cards, etc. were also found along with credit cards. It appears that this group was also involved in identity thefts, credit card fraud and other related crimes. JCSO Detectives were notified and arrived to investigate the identity thefts and credit cards. The drugs along with computers, cell phones and false ID cards were all seized and the cases are currently being investigated further by JCSO.

43-year-old Cory Dreymala of Beaumont and 34-year-old Summer Aiena, also of Beaumont, were arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. They were both booked in on possession of a controlled substance charges. Dreymala also had a parole violation warrant.