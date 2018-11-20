Juvenile arrested after car chase shooting

A juvenile was taken into custody after one or more assailants chased and shot at a man in Port Arthur on Nov. 11.

According to a press release from Port Arthur Police Department, PAPD officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Jefferson Drive. As officers were in route, the complainant got into his vehicle and left the scene. The one or more assailants followed and began to shoot at the complainant in his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the 7600 block of Twin City Hwy. Several actors fled the vehicle; however, a juvenile actor was taken into custody.