KaBOOM! and Rebuild Texas Fund bring playground to Beaumont

The Salvation Army will be welcoming volunteers partnered with KaBOOM! and the Rebuild Texas Fund to build a kid-designed playground in just six hours on Saturday, April 27, at the Salvation Army of Beaumont. This playground comes as continued support Beaumont has received in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, even more than a year after the disastrous event.

“Hurricane Harvey caused severe devastation in our community. One could easily conclude there was not much hope for years to come. Many of our kids’ families and the community were at a very low place in life after the storm. Through the partnership with KaBOOM! and the Rebuild Texas Fund, this playground will offer fun, laughter, relationship building, a safe place to play, and much needed enjoyment. The Salvation Army looks forward to hosting kids from the Golden Triangle and beyond,” The Salvation Army of Beaumont Commanding officer Captain Donald Marvels said.

The playground is designed to provide a safe place for children to play and assist families in dealing with stress that comes with the overwhelming loss due to the storm. It is also part of a broader effort led by the Rebuild Texas Fund and KaBOOM! to assist children in communities affected by Hurricane Harvey get back to what being a kid is all about – play.

Those interested in volunteering will be meeting the morning of Thursday and Friday for prep work and will meet at The Salvation Army of Beaumont located at 2350 Interstate 10 East. Construction of the playground will begin at 8:30 a.m., which is planned to end with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Those interested in volunteering can sign up by visiting tsatx.org/KaBOOM.