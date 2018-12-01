Kelly Cookies with Santa

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School’s Student Council and Christmas Club will sponsor “Cookies with Santa,” a free family event, on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 2 - 4 p.m. in the Kelly Cafeteria. Families can decorate a Christmas cookie, enjoy hot cocoa and have a picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Those attending are encouraged to bring a donation to benefit the senior residents of Lucas House in Beaumont.

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School is located at 5950 Kelly Dr. in Beaumont.