Kirbyville man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

A 35-year-old Kirbyville man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on March 31.

McGee Lamar Falcon pleaded guilty on Oct. 16, 2016, to conspiracy to distribute and possess methamphetamine and was sentenced Friday to 204 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

According to information presented in court, beginning in 2009, Falcon and his co-conspirators operated a drug trafficking organization which acquired large multi-kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and crack cocaine from suppliers in Mexico for distribution to customers in the United States, including the Eastern District of Texas and Western District of Louisiana. Falcon and nine others were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sep. 2, 2015.

Law enforcement agencies became aware of the organization’s activities in September 2013. From that time forward, the investigation led to controlled purchases from members of the organization and the seizure of money, drugs and firearms. Falcon and his distributors typically arranged customer meetings in rural Texas locations around Kirbyville and Bon Weir.

Feb. 23, 2015, Falcon was arrested in Lumberton when he was stopped during a traffic warrant roundup and officers discovered 140 packages of what was believed to be synthetic marijuana. Falcon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, in addition to being served the traffic warrant for no insurance and being charged with a Class C Misdemeanor for possessing the synthetic marijuana because the city of Lumberton has an ordinance against all such products.

The long-term investigation into Falcon's drug trafficking operation led to more serious, federal charges that followed an Aug. 11, 2015, warrant search his auto shop, Falcon Auto, in Newton County. During the raid, Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and agents with the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) discovered large quantities of powdered and crack cocaine, methamphetamine and firearms at the location. Falcon was indicted and charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, more than 28 grams of cocaine base, known as freebase or crack, and more than five kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride, used to manufacture cocaine base.

Following the 2015 raid on Falcon Auto, U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin called Falcon a "danger to the community."

“The possession of the drugs alone constitutes a danger…and the fact that a firearm was discovered at his residence where he conducted the narcotics trade only heightens the potential danger that Falcon poses to the community," said Giblin.

A database search revealed Falcon has a long criminal history, and the judge also mentioned the defendant’s disregard of opportunities afforded to him by other judges he has faced for prior charges as a reason for holding him prior to his trial. Now that it's all over, the legthy sentence affords Falcon plenty of time behind bars to contemplate the impacts of those missed opportunities.

The case against Falcon was the result of an extensive joint investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Beaumont Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John B. Ross, Michelle Englade and John Craft.