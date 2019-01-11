Kountze boil water advisory in effect

The Texas Commissionon Environmental Quality has required the city of Kountze to notify water system customers in the Smith Feagin area of a boil water advisory due to a reduced distribution system pressure.

The area affected by the advisory is for customers from north of Villa Road and east of Highway 69, Smith Feagin addition and those out of the city limits extending to FM 420.

Officials recommend boiling water used for drinking, cooking and ice for two minutes prior to consuming to destroy any harmful bacteria present.