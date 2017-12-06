Lake Charles police double reward for fugitives

Update - 12/4 3:22 p.m.: On Dec. 4, 2017, Lee James Gibbs surrendered to the Lake Charles Police Department and answered to his bench warrant in Judge Ritchie’s courtroom. A pick up order is still outstanding for Marcus Handy.

- - - - - - - - - -

The Lake Charles Police Department is doubling the cash reward for information leading to the apprehension of Marcus Handy and Lee Gibbs, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said in a release.

In addition, Crime Stoppers is also paying a reward, Kraus added.

Law enforcement has been searching for these two fugitives since Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 28.

On Friday, December 1st, 2017, at about 8 a.m., the Lake Charles Police Department received information that Marcus Handy and Lee Gibbs were in the area of a local hotel in Lake Charles.

Officers responded to the area and made contact with Shameka McClain and Damien Louis Jr., who had been with Handy and Gibbs overnight. Detectives learned McClain obtained a hotel room for Handy and Gibbs.

Shameka McClain, 31, of Sulphur, and Damien Dewain Louis Jr., 17, of Lake Charles, were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice for their part in assisting Handy and Gibbs with avoiding apprehension.

The Lake Charles Police Department is actively searching for Marcus Dewayne Handy, 23, of Lake Charles, and Lee James Gibbs, 25, of Lake Charles, LA. The court has issued a pick up order for Handy and a bench warrant for Gibbs.

If anyone is caught assisting or harboring these fugitives, they will be arrested and prosecuted. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals please contact the Lake Charles Police Department at (337) 491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

- Lake Charles Police Department