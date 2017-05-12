Lake Charles police looking for restaurant burglars

On May 7 at about 9:25 p.m. the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to Cancun Mexican Restaurant, at 4001 Ryan Street, in reference to a burglary and theft, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said in a release.

Officers met with management and learned that two white females and one white male forced entry into the business at approximately 5:11 p.m. on May 7.

Video surveillance shows the three suspects inside the business and in the audio, two of the female suspects can be heard referring to the male suspect as “Cookie." Video also shows the suspects stealing various items within the restaurant. In the audio, the suspects acknowledge the business was closed, that there are cameras within the restaurant and they need to leave before the police arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Jeff Keenum at (337) 491-1311 or email jkeenum [at] cityoflc [dot] us.

- Lake Charles Police Department