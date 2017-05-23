Lake Charles police search for credit card thief

On May 6th, during the early morning hours, a victim lost his wallet which contained credit cards. Shortly after losing his wallet, one of the victim’s credit cards was used at numerous locations in Lake Charles, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said in a release.

The Lake Charles Police Department obtained video surveillance capturing a male suspect wearing a blue t-shirt and red baseball cap using the victim’s credit card without permission.

The Lake Charles Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspect seen in the still photo.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity should contact Det. Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux at 337-491-1311 or 337-491-1456 Extension 5325.

- Lake Charles Police Department