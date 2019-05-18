LaPorte teen pleads to Liberty bank robbery

An 18-year-old LaPorte man pleaded guilty to robbing a Liberty bank on May 16.

Aaron Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the charge of bank robbery by force or intimidation before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

Gonzalez was accused of robbing the Texas First Bank located on FM 834 in Hull on March 6. According to information presented in court, he entered the bank and presented a threatening note to a bank teller. Gonzalez left the bank with approximately $7,350. Video surveillance and witness statements led to his arrest. On April 3, he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Gonzalez faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing, which will be scheduled following the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.