LCM CISD students win art awards at Houston Livestock Show

Several Little Cypress Junior High artists achieved recognition in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Art Contest, LCM CISD spokesperson Sherry Combs said in a release.

Receiving Third Place Ribbons in the campus level competition are Bailee Pollack, Makinzi Stevens and Braylee Freeman. Second Place winners are Danielle Pollack, Jonah Courtier, Destiny Jacobo, Zoey Swor and Isaiah Alvarez. The First-Place blue ribbon went to Kaden Flores.

Also receiving the blue ribbons and advancing as finalists in the Houston competition are Abigail Bernard and Chloe Henry.

Receiving this year’s District Gold Medal is sixth grader Shailee Watz. Jordyn Skomer, seventh grade, won District Best of Show. The work of both students will be displayed in the Hayloft Gallery during the run of this year’s Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Donna Cole is the art teacher at LCJH.

Eleven Mauriceville Middle School students also competed in the campus-level of this year’s Houston Livestock and Rodeo Art Show.

Five of those, who won blue ribbons at the campus level, were entered into the Houston competition, including Jaeden Bates, Angelica Espinoza, Madisyn Miller, Rachel Dolbear and Jaci LeBlanc.

Madisyn Miller’s work was selected as an Award of Excellence Finalist in the Rodeo Art Contest. Kim Huckaby is the art teacher at MMS.

- LCM CISD