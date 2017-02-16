LCM Education Foundation gives over $23,000 in grants to district staff

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation, Inc. held its annual prize patrol on Feb. 13, and handed out 22 grants, totaling $23,109.47 to staff through the district, according to a release from LCM CSID Community Relations Coordinator Sherry Combs.

Grant items to be purchased range from individually-paced computer programs to Legos for building robots to a 3D printer that will be used across the range of subject areas; audiobooks for early literacy to a band saw for building trades.

The foundation, whose volunteer Board of Directors is made up of community members, business representatives, professionals and parents hold fund-raisers during the year to provide funding of these projects to enhance the educational opportunities offered to students in the LCM District.

This year’s grants bring the number funded to 163 for a total of $196.569.98 since the foundation first began the Grants-To-Educators program in 2004.

Recipients this year include Tiffany Guayante, Hillary Jeanis, Summer Diamond, Laura Silva, Emily Racca, Tania Jackson, Kelly Meadows, Michelle Courmier, Crystal Gerage, Wayne Stephenson, Josh Leger, Julie Pelt, Jennifer Unflat, Stacey Arabie, Jessica Crowell, Tera Cassidy, April Thompson, Staci McFarlane, Sharon Bridges, Amy Collazo, Babs Foster, Jeannie Alexander, Leigh Martin, Carie Broussard, Sommer Reynolds, Sherri Hoffpauir, Angie Locke and Brenda Jones.

- LCM CISD