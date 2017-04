New line officers for the Honey Bears were announced at the 46th Annual Installation Tea on Thursday evening, April 20, LCM CISD spokesperson said in a release.

The officers are Lieutenant Harli Foreman, Lieutenant Daisy Sutton, First Lieutenant Albanie Calais, Co-Captain Allison Ball, Captain Tilor Armfield.

Kimberly Scott is the drill team’s sponsor.

- LCM CISD