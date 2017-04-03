LCM one act play 'The Miracle Worker' headed to regionals

LCM High School advanced to the Region III Finals from the Region III Area 2 Contest on Saturday, April 1 for a chance to appear that the UIL One Act Play Conference 4A State Meet with their play 'The Miracle Worker,' LCM CISD Community Relations Coordinator Sherry Combs said in a release.

Award winners for the area contest were as follows: Outstanding Technician: Emily Warner; Honorable Mention All-Star Cast: Kaylee Pattillo; All-Star Cast: Connor Alexander & Sydney Smith; Best Actress: Tyler Regan.

The play is the true story of a wild and animalistic blind, deaf, and dumb Helen Keller (played by Sydney Smith) as a young girl and her teacher Annie Sullivan (portrayed by Tyler Regan) who teaches Helen and her family how to communicate.

The play also deals with how Annie helps the family to cope with Helen’s handicap, but is met with much resistance from Helen’s father, Captain Keller (played by Chandler Peveto). Kate Keller (played by Kaylee Pattillo), Helen’s mother, is hopeful that Annie can help her, but is worried about Annie’s methods. Captain Keller’s cynical son, James Keller (played by Connor Alexander) also stands in the way, but realizes that Annie is this family’s best hope to help Helen.

Other cast members include: Mariah Blair (role of Aunt Ev), Ashley Knight (role of Viney), Eli Ridout (role of Percy), Caroline Guayante (role of Martha), Dalton Teeler (role of Anagnos), Josh Erb (role of Doctor), Alora Jones (multiple roles), Ashten Higginbotham (multiple roles), Ashlyn Ellis (multiple roles), and Walker Smith (multiple roles). The technical crew includes Jennifer Ellis (Stage Manager), Cade Bonin (Sound), Emily Warner (Lights), Ashley Boze (Backstage Lights), and Lucas Ridout (Backstage crew). Alternates for the company are Jordan Alexander, Rhys Howeth, Jadyn Stack, Zainab Alhatri, and Ethan White.

The company competes at the Conference 4A Region III Final for a chance to go to State on Friday, April 7 at Atascosita High School. The contest begins at 4 p.m. with LCM slated to perform 5th at around 7:20 p.m. (approximate time).

Viewers should arrive early. There is a $10 admission charge for the entire contest.

- LCM CISD