LCM student and teacher recognized by Chamber of Commerce

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD is the District being recognized by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce as their Student and Employee of the Month for February, LCM CISD Community Relations Coordinator Sherry Combs said in a release Feb. 28.

Senior Ayson Simmons was the student recognized. Coach Brad Jeffcoat nominated Simmons and he talked about the qualities that he exhibits.

“Ayson Simmons is not the best basketball player I’ve ever coached, but he is the best kid I have ever been around," Jeffcoat said. "He is the most respectful, the most dependable, and the most coachable kid to ever play for me. I am very proud of the year he’s had in basketball and even prouder of the person that he is.”

Simmons is also described as a “quiet leader that lets actions speak much louder than words. He’s loyal, trust-worthy, responsible and self-motivated, with great follow through." His future goals include earning a degree in Business and Management.

The Teacher of the Month is journalism and English teacher, Lindsey Fruge. Lindsey received two nominations from colleagues, Melanie Claybar and Michelle Courmier.

According to Ms. Courmier, “Mrs. Fruge always has a positive outlook and attitude. She is a dependable team player who always takes time to ensure that her students are able to achieve their goals.”

Among other accolades, Ms. Claybar said, “Lindsey works tirelessly with her yearbook and newspaper staff to serve all of LCM. She has embraced social media to keep staff and students informed and to post positive information about LCM. She and her Bearfacts staff have received numerous awards for their reporting. She cares about her students and fellow teachers and does her best to leave a positive mark on everyone she meets.”

LCM CISD is pleased to have these two representatives of our students and staff recognized by the Chamber and appreciate their efforts to highlight the many outstanding things being done by the LCM family and other districts throughout Orange County.

Photos:

Lindsey Fruge, center, was recognized by representatives of the Chamber Ambassadors today as “Employee of the Month.”

Ayson Simmons, center, was named the Chamber’s February “Student of the Month.”

- LCM CISD