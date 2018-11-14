Liberty Fire Department volunteer charged with continuous sexual abuse

After a juvenille made an outcry of alleged sexual abuse to her mother and school officials, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested James Russel Clymer, who is reportedly a volunteer assistant fire chief with the Liberty Fire Department.

According to information released from LCSO, following the revelation, Child Protective Services was contacted regarding the claim, stating the alleged abuse had been ongoing over the last several years and most recently, took place on Oct. 29.

Members of the LCSO Juvenile Sexual Abuse Unit arrested Clymer on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and charged him with continuous sexual abuse of a child. Clymer is currently being held at Liberty County Jail for $100,000 bond while the investigation continues for any other possible victims or charges.