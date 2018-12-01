Library brings in the new year with style

The Elmo Willard Branch Library will be ending 2018 with a bang by throwing a New Year’s Eve Celebration for Families on Monday, December 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The party will have fun and games including a scavenger hunt, limbo and Pictionary. Family photos will be taken and karaoke will also be available. Snacks will be provided during the last hour of the party & door prizes will be drawn during the last half hour. The event will end with a countdown that will start at 2:55 p.m.

Free tickets can be picked up at the Elmo Willard Branch Library throughout December. If any one is unable to pick up their ticket they can call to reserve their place at the party and get their ticket the day of. Volunteers will be needed, so any interested are asked to call Geri Roberts, Robin Smith or Linda Chretien at (409) 892-4988. High school students needing to fulfill volunteer hours for school may call or stop by to volunteer. A volunteer application will need to be completed prior to volunteering.