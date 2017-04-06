Library celebrates rebirth by reopening downtown branch

The main library in downtown Beaumont on Pearl Street reopened March 28 after the City Council meeting dismissed.

Dora Nisby, chairman of the Beaumont Library Commission and director of the Friends of the Library, thanked City Manager Kyle Hayes, Mayor Becky Ames, the City Council and Library Administrator Paul Eddy during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“It means that Beaumont is on the move. Several years ago, we started on a journey to decide what to do about the main library,” Nisby said.

She explained that the council had debated on whether to close, lease or demolish the main library.

“The City Council was foresighted enough that they made the best decision upon the recommendation from the Friends of the Library Commission members to ... save this library,” she said.

Nisby feels that the library adds value to the downtown area.

“A library speaks volumes about a city and the quality of life that we will offer for our citizens,” she said. “We are just grateful that we are celebrating today. This ribbon cutting here is celebrating the rebirth of the downtown library.”

“In order for downtown to be vibrant and have people coming to it, the library here is so important because it gives you literature, a beautiful space to have ... story time,” Manson-Hayes said. “It is a beautiful space and has a wonderful view.

“It’s a destination for community and learning, and that’s why it’s so important.”

Amy Landeg and two of her children were checking out books during the reopening ceremony. Landeg and her family have lived in Beaumont for the last four years, and she said she’s very glad to see the main library open again.

“This is our favorite library. The toys are very well kept. They always have good choices of books; my daughter loves the craft[s],” she said. “We do rotate libraries, but we come to this one a lot.”

Landeg said she was disappointed when the reopening was delayed.

“We’ve been waiting for it to open forever,” she said.

Poster contest and book sale

The library is celebrating the reopening with a poster contest. Contestants should make a poster that clearly states: “Beaumont Downtown Library is Open.” Entries can be submitted through the library Facebook event page or through school librarians, art teachers, and branch librarians.

All eligible entries will be displayed on the Facebook event page. The winner will be announced May 22. The grand prize is a special edition Sharpie set and a Popsicle party for the winner’s class.

Entries must include the artist’s name and grade and school on the back of the poster or in the social media post, and the statement: “I give permission for the Friends of the Library to use my poster in announcements and to post my poster at the library branches and on the Facebook event page.”

Entries will not be returned.

The Friends of the Library 10 cent book sale will be April 28 from 5-9 p.m. and April 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.