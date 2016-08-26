Local self-advocate named Texas Advocate of the Year

Local self-advocate Matthew Bloodsworth has been named 2016 Texas Advocate of the Year by the Texas Advocates.

The Texas Advocates is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to fight unfair treatment and advocate for more and better services and support for people with disabilities so they can be included in their communities. They are recognized as the leader in self-advocacy in Texas.

Saturday, Aug. 13, over 500 people with special needs from all over the state gathered together in San Marcos for the Texas Advocates annual conference. Each year the Texas Advocates honors a member who has achieved excellence through their involvement in local and state advocacy activities.

In January 2016, Bloodsworth was elected president of the local Texas Advocate chapter, the Southeast Texas Self-Advocates. He made leadership and advocacy his platform for his tenure, sending messages and letters to key stakeholders to prepare them for the upcoming state legislative session.

This spring, he traveled to Washington, D.C., to speak with representatives and staff about the rights and issues of people with disabilities. Because of Bloodsworth’s efforts, Congressmen Randy Weber and Brian Babin both signed on to become members of the National Down Syndrome Task Force. Babin also signed on his support of The ABLE to Work Act, an addition to the ABLE Act as passed last year.

“Matthew Bloodsworth has been a trailblazer on the local, state and national level. He’s always been ambitious and unafraid,” said The Arc of Greater Beaumont’s Director of Programs Teri Hawthorne. “There is no one more deserving of this award.”

The Arc of Greater Beaumont is dedicated to improving the lives of adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families within Southeast Texas.

