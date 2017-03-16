Local teachers receive $150,000 for education excellence

The Beaumont Foundation of America is pleased to announce the 15 recipients of the 2017 Reaud Excellence in Education Award. Since 2009 the Foundation has recognized superior teachers whose dedication and leadership inspire both students and fellow educators. The awards provide public acclaim and financial rewards to these teachers who are furthering excellence in education throughout Southeast Texas.

Wayne A. Reaud, Chairman of the Board for the Beaumont Foundation, stated, “Education is the key to a better future and great teachers are the key to education. Our winners are outstanding representatives of excellence in education.”

These great teachers are first nominated by their campus committees. The winners are then selected by the Beaumont Foundation. The 15 educators chosen by the Foundation will be honored May 2 at an awards banquet. Each will receive $10,000 in recognition of exemplary contributions to the lives of their students.

The 2017 Reaud Excellence in Education Award recipients for elementary level education are Rhonda Barner of Kountze Elementary School in the Kountze Independent School District (ISD), Kristin Dimitry of Jean C. Few Primary School in the Jasper ISD, Gayla DuBose of Sallie Curtis Elementary School in the Beaumont ISD, Darla Marino of Pine Forest Elementary School in the Vidor ISD and Cindy McKey of Highland Park Elementary School in the Nederland ISD.

Charley Wade Baldwin of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School of the Diocese of Beaumont, Kristen Elliott of Warren Junior High School in the Warren ISD, Jamie Anselmo Evans of Groves Middle School in the Port Neches-Groves ISD, Ronitha Pickens of Willie Ray Smith Sr. Middle School in the Beaumont ISD and Ronda Sunderland of Mauriceville Middle School in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated ISD are receiving awards for their contributions to middle school education.

Recipients of the awards for high school level education are Azineth Buan of Memorial High School in the Port Arthur ISD, Denise Clement of Beaumont Early College High School in the Beaumont ISD, Valrie E. Gilbeaux of Bridge City High School in the Bridge City ISD, Georgia Airey Hall of Lumberton High School in the Lumberton ISD and Joe Waldrum Jr. of Deweyville High School in the Deweyville ISD.

The Beaumont Foundation, created in 2001, is a non-profit grant making institution dedicated to enriching the lives and enhancing the futures of less fortunate children and youth, families and the elderly.

The Foundation has provided grants for shelter in times of crisis, health care, food for those in need, support of children in foster care and families of service members killed in combat. The Foundation awards scholarships to students across the United States. Substantial grants to help feed the hungry are given to Texas food banks, the Meals on Wheels program and area soup kitchens. Grants for new clothing are made to numerous foster care agencies throughout the state of Texas. The Foundation continues to support its Children of Fallen Heroes program, which provides laptop computers to families who have lost loved ones in Iraq and Afghanistan.