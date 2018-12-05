LongHorn donates food to combat hunger

Many people in the Beaumont community worry about where their next meal will come from. LongHorn Steakhouse is working to give those in need some relief. Every week, the LongHorn Steakhouse in Beaumont gathers unused, surplus food and prepares it for donation to Some Other Place.

Items like steak, fish, potatoes, honey wheat bread and vegetables are donated.

“Hunger remains a key issue,” said Jeremy Fults, managing partner of the location in Beaumont. “LongHorn Steakhouse Harvest gives us the opportunity to give back to our neighbors by donating quality steaks and other food items to Some Other Place. Our team takes immense pride in knowing we’re making a difference.”

To date, the LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant in Beaumont has donated more than 24,700 pounds of food to Some Other Place.

Some Other Place is a nonprofit founded in 1968 that works to meet the unfulfilled emergency needs of the poor and food insecure residents in the Beaumont community.