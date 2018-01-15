Louisiana man dies after crashing into tree 6 miles from Texas state line

An Alexandria, Louisiana, man died after crashing into a tree in Calcasieu Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Jan. 12, shortly before 5 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 12 about 6 miles from the Texas state line near the community of Starks, Sgt. James Anderson said in a release.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Nissan Sentra driven by 54-year-old Charles Bradley Roberts of Alexandria was traveling west on LA 12 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle traveled off the highway in a slight curve and struck a tree broadside.

Roberts, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office. No one else was in the vehicle.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Roberts and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

According to an online profile, Roberts was originally from Houston.

This is the second fatal crash investigated by Troop D this year. Excessive speed is strongly suspected of being the primary factor in both of these crashes.

