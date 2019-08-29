Louisiana man killed in Beaumont crash

On Aug. 24, at about 3 a.m., officers with the Beaumont Police Department were called to the area of W. Cardinal Drive and Fannett Road in reference to a one-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found a black Chevy Suburban in the 1700 block of W. Cardinal Drive. The driver of the vehicle, as well as his dog, were both deceased. The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling on Cardinal Drive when it left the roadway and went into the median and continued traveling between the guardrails dividing east and westbound lanes. The vehicle eventually struck a support beam for a roadway sign.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Travis Blaise Darby of Louisiana.